Home States Telangana

British official visits Karimnagar temple

He said he was delighted to visit the temple.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming offering prayers at Mahashakti Temple in Karimnagar on Saturday| Express photo

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Describing Hinduism as a peaceful religion, Deputy British High Commissioner in Hyderabad Andrew Fleming said the spiritual atmosphere attracted him to temples and religious places. The British official visited the famous Mahashakti temple in Karimnagar on Saturday and performed special poojas for Goddess Durga, Laxmi and Saraswathi Devi.

He said he was delighted to visit the temple. As his father was in a hospital in London, he prayed for his good health.  Stating that breast cancer among women is high in India, he stressed the need to create awareness to prevent such diseases. He also said he is writing a book on health matters to be released soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karimnagar temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp