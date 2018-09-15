Home States Telangana

Amit Shah to sound poll bugle today in Mahbubnagar

The meeting will be keenly followed, especially, by the united Opposition which has alleged that TRS and the BJP have a secret deal for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 15th September 2018 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ MAHBUBNAGAR: Political temperatures are likely to soar in the state with BJP national president Amit Shah all set to kick-start its election campaign in Mahbubnagar from Saturday. Eyeing big in the upcoming Assembly elections, a high-voltage speech is expected from Shah who would set the tune for its party cadre. Shah is expected to tear into the Opposition, especially after the alliance between Telangana TDP (TTDP) and the Congress.

The prime agenda on BJP's list would be to publicise the various schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its implementation in the state. It would also be highlighting those schemes of the Centre that were not implemented.

“We will ask the Telangana government about the reasons that made them not implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ujjvala Bavishyathu scheme. The corrupt TRS government should come to an end,” BJP state president K Laxman said at a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday. 

Considering that Mahbubnagar district is BJP’s lucky mascot, the state leadership of the party has made elaborate arrangements to hold a massive public meeting in MVS college in Mahbubnagar district headquarters to launch its election campaign in the state. BJP leader G Kishan Reddy held a meeting with the party leaders of the district to coordinate its efforts. 

It may be noted that Mahbubnagar has given the BJP its first MP seat in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh earlier. The current MP of TRS AP Jithender Reddy had won from the BJP earlier.The party had also grabbed the Mahbubnagar Assembly seat during the bypoll held for the seat as part of the separate state agitation for Telangana. The party has also won several local body seats in the district.

The primary focus of the party would be to win the seats where it has a good presence. Such constituencies include Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla, Nagarkurnool, Kalwakurthy, Narayanpeta, Wanaparthy, Deverakadra and Gadwal. BJP district president Padmaja Reddy said that the BJP would play a key role to form the government. Majority of public benefited through the Modi government schemes, she added.

BJP’s election game  plan to start today
Karimnagar: BJP National general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said that BJP election game plan in Mahabubnagar will start from Saturday. BJP president Amith Shah will address the meeting. Speaking to media persons along with the district president K Srinivas Reddy here on Friday at R & B guest house, he said that BJP will contest in all 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana. 

