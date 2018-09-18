Telangana bags Rs 300 crore Micron Technology investment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Telangana has got another major investment in the IT sector. Micron Technology Inc, a global leader in semiconductors with a market cap of $51 billion, has decided to invest `300 crore and will recruit around 1,000 engineering and IT professionals.

Micron is one of the leading companies in semi-conductor technology and has already its presence in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, China and Malaysia. It has decided to locate its largest office in the country in Hyderabad. The company will open its shop in 1.80 lakh sq feet office space in the SEZ at Madhapur and decided to work with Task, T-Hub and T-Works for recruiting people. Micron senior director Stephen Drake and director Amrinder Sidhu met IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao at the latter’s camp office in Begumpet on Monday. Rama Rao thanked Micron for selecting Hyderabad as its destination. The Micron representatives informed Rama Rao that they would invest `300 crore in the centre here and provide a direct employment to 1,000 engineering and IT professionals.

They said that they had several global brands like Micron, Crucial and Ballistix and they had expertise in memory-based technologies. Micron’s broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, Micron’s memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles in key market segments, according to officials. The representatives of Micron thanked Rama Rao for the transparent and industry-friendly policies of the government and also for the cooperation extended by the officials for establishing a Micron office in Hyderabad.

“With the entry of Micron, the electronics and semi-conductor sectors will get a boost and attract more investments,” Rama Rao hoped. IT and industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan too was present.