PIL filed against Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu over misuse of public funds

HYDERABAD: Alleging misuse of official position and thousands of crores of public funds and alienation of valuable lands to shell and sleeping IT and other companies by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others for personal gains, an advocate from Vijayawada has filed a PIL in the High Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the issue.

The PIL demands an investigation by SIT consisting of CBI, ED and intelligence bureau officials against CM Naidu, his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, APNRT (AP Non-Resident Telugu society) chief executive officer Vemuri Ravi Kumar and former IT minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy.

The petitioner alleged that the CM and others had misused their official positions and thereby earned about `25,000 crore by way of quid pro quo from 2014.

The petitioner, Jada Sravan Kumar, advocate and former junior civil judge from Vijayawada, alleged that the respondents — Naidu, Lokesh and Ravi Kumar — had been making false claims to show that many companies came to AP and that lakhs of jobs were generated. In fact, they have shown wrong figures in their official website with a malafide intention.

The APNRT CEO has created many shell companies with fake names and addresses by showing his kith and kin as managing directors of such companies. The firms got approval from CM and his son and they are looting crores of rupees of public money in the name of incentives. In order to protect the shell and sleeping companies, the State government had inserted a clause in its IT policy, through GO 13 dated August 11, 2014, which says that all the companies established under the policy will be exempted from inspection of any government authority, the PIL stated.

The government stated that it had allotted about 57,000 acres of land to industries in the name of promotion of an ‘innovation society of global repute’ and creation of employment in IT sector. Though the officials claimed of providing about 33 lakh employment, not even 50,000 jobs were provided either in government or private sector, he pointed out.

The AP state principal secretary to general administration department and the principal secretary to IT and communications were also named as respondents. The petitioner will appear as party-in-person in the matter which is expected to come up for hearing on Wednesday.