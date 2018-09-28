Home States Telangana

Hyderabad ranks 14 among fastest growing cities in the world

In fact, Hyderabad has performed better than world-famous metropolis like Los Angeles and Mumbai.

Published: 28th September 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

The study also highlighted the inequity in income and growth between rural and urban areas.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad was the 14th-fastest growing city in the world during 2014-16, says a recently released study by Brookings India. The study, Global Metro Monitor 2018, ranked 300 largest metropolitan economies of the world using their per capita GDP and growth in employment. In fact, Hyderabad has performed better than world-famous metropolis like Los Angeles and Mumbai.

The only other Indian city better than Hyderabad, as per the study, is Delhi, which has been ranked 6.
So, what worked in favour of Hyderabad? The study says it was the strong growth in employment. Hyderabad recorded a 5.4 per cent growth in jobs during the 2014-16 period and clocked per capita GDP growth of 8.7 per cent.

In comparison, Delhi registered a job growth of just 4.7 per cent and GDP of 6.6 per cent. This means that though Delhi is much higher in absolute numbers, Hyderabad grew faster. The study also highlighted the inequity in income and growth between rural and urban areas. According to it, these 300 metropolitan cities contributed about half of the world’s production with just 1/4th of its workforce. “Economic activity and growth between 2014 and 2016 remained disproportionately concentrated in the world’s major metropolitan areas,” it study.

What do these metropolitan cities have that others don’t? It’s the density and ‘connectedness’ of urban areas, says the report, apart from lower transportation costs and shared pools of labour, infrastructure and knowledge. Both Hyderabad and Delhi were categorized as emerging Asia Pacific regions, outside of China. In all of Asia, Hyderabad had seen the fastest GDP growth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Fastest growing city Global Metro Monitor 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting