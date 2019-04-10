Home States Telangana

‘Congress trying to block Yadadri power plant’

Published: 10th April 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao at a roadshow in Nalgonda on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Accusing the Congress leaders of planning to block the works on Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the Nalgonda voters support the TRS candidate as they have done in the last December Assembly elections. Speaking at a roadshow organised here to campaign for the TRS Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency candidate V Narsimha Reddy, Rama Rao said that the people of the combined Nalgonda districts defeated top leaders of Congress in the Assembly elections. 

“Congress had a stronghold in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. But in recent elections, TRS captured 10 constituencies out of 12,” he said.

He also said that in the united Andhra Pradesh state, Congress leaders enjoyed ministerial posts, but not concentrate on the welfare of the people. If people bless TRS with 16 MPs, Telangana will be developed in all aspects, he said. 

According to latest surveys, BJP will not cross 150 seats and Congress will not get more than 100 seats. ]In present position, whichever party gets more seats, that party will call the shots at the Centre, he said. Speaking about the achievements of TRS government in the State, Rama Rao said that Telangana has become a role model for other states in the country.

 KTR calls out Shah’s ‘blatant lies’

Referring to BJP chief Amit Shah’s claims that Narendra Modi government provided more funds to Telangana than the ten-year rule of UPA government, TRS working president Rama Rao tweeted: “Dear @AmitShah Ji, stop spreading blatant lies and misleading people. Telangana in the last five years has contributed over Rs 4,00,000 crore to the Central government through Income tax, Excise duty and GST. What Telangana got in five years is a paltry Rs 1,10,963 crore. Let people be the judge and jury now”

