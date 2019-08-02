Nehru Zoological Park of Hyderabad trades one-horned rhinoceros for four new species

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the animal exchange programme with Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo, the Nehru Zoological Park of Hyderabad has bid farewell to “Ramu” the male one-horned rhinoceros on Thursday. In exchange for ‘Ramu’, which was born in the Nehru Zoological Park, the Hyderabad zoo will be getting a pair of hippopotamus, a pair of Nilgiri langur, a pair of Swamp deer, a pair of the grey wolf and two pairs of mouse deers.

The animal exchange programme was approved by the Central Zoo Authority. After the departure of ‘Ramu’, the Nehru Zoological Park is left with one female and two male rhinoceros.

A seven-member team of Hyderabad zoo officials took “Ramu” to Chennai. They will bring new animals from Vandalur Zoo to Hyderabad by next week. A seven-member team from Vandalur Zoo also had come to Hyderabad on Tuesday to facilitate the process.