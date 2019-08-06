Home States Telangana

Telangana’s high-flying drone dreams closer to reality

Organs for transplant could soon come via UAVs as DGCA responds positively to Telangana’s requests 

Published: 06th August 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: TAPAS RANJAN

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Unmanned  Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), or drones, have long been one of the dream projects of the tech-savvy Telangana government. News is that the State has found a way around the regulations set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which were the primary hurdles in its plans to use drone technology for developmental programmes. 

“Drones are being used for various developmental projects including urban mapping, medical and health infrastructure, and most importantly, agriculture,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITEC told Express. The State’s latest project, which it has taken up in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, is an innovative drone-delivery project — ‘Medicine from the Sky’. 

“To keep the ambitious project on track, the government has written to the DGCA, requesting it to consider revising certain clauses of its drone regulations. One of them being the issue of ‘visual line of sight’ that requires a drone to be within the visual line of sight of the pilot,” explains Ranjan. 

According to Rama Devi, OSD, Emerging Technology of Telangana government, the DGCA has reportedly responded positively to the government’s requests. It has also hinted at accepting amendments in Clause 12.18 of the Operating Requirements in the next set of regulations, as and when they are released. “With regard to the ‘Medicines in the Sky’ programme, we are not only hoping to deliver vaccines and medicines, but also organs for emergency transplants,” assures Rama Devi.

According to Clause 12.18 of Operating Requirements, the RPA cannot discharge or drop substances unless specially cleared and mentioned in the UAOP. Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) is the set of regulations issued by the DGCA for compliance by all drone pilots in both controlled and uncontrolled airspace. 

Some of the key regulations that could significantly affect the developmental drone programmes would be the restrictions on drones to be operated only during the day and also, within visual line of sight of the pilot. 

A distance of 25 km distance must be maintained from the international border, LOC and Line of Actual Control. A drone should not be operated within an area of 5 km around an airport, 500 m from perimeter of strategic locations notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, or from the perimeter of military installations or facilities. 

Regulations need to be specific to India

According to Mehernoush Dittia, founder of Indian Drone Academy, Hyderabad, there is an urgent need for the DGCA to formulate regulations that are specific to India. Most of the current laws are borrowed from western countries. He further said that if the DGCA does amend the regulations, it will attract big corporations into the drone market, which is currently dominated by small-time players like startups. “These big players could then potentially wipe out all small competition,” said Dittia

Foreigners can’t fly drones

Under the present regulations, foreign nationals are currently not allowed to fly drones in India. For commercial purposes, they need to lease the drone to an Indian entity who in turn will have to obtain a UIN and Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit from the DGCA

25 km distance must be maintained from the international border, LOC and Line of Actual Control when flying a drone

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government Telanana drones DGCA Medicine from the Sky World Economic Forum Telangana drones
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp