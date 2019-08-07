Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited scheme nears completion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has announced that the scheme introduced to have additional load capacity for LT-1 category domestic power consumers would be completed by Wednesday.

The scheme to upgrade the load capacity for LT-1 domestic consumers was introduced on February 6, 2019. As per the orders were given by the TS Electricity Regulatory Commission, the scheme would be completed on August 7. ERC gave only six months time for the scheme, according to a release from TSSPDCL. Those who voluntarily upgrade their load capacity would be given 50 per cent exemption in tariff.