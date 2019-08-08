New technology to curb costs on Telangana Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to reduce carbon footprint, the South Central Railway has introduced the Head On Generation (HOG) system in Telangana Express on Wednesday. The new technology caters to the power needs of the train service, including lighting and air conditioning in the coaches.

All the existing Telangana Express trains will now run on HOG system. According to SCR, previously, two power cars known as HOG system (EOG) were available on both the ends of Telangana Express for providing lighting and air conditioning in the coaches. These power cars, which used to produce electricity with a diesel generator, require 40 litres of diesel per hour for every non-AC coach and around 65 to 70 litres of diesel per hour for every AC coach.

The new system does not require any diesel consumption and will reduce air and noise pollution. On average it will reduce carbon emission by 700 MT per year per train in regular practice for a train provided with two power cars equipped with diesel alternator sets. The average expenditure incurred on fuel consumption per trip by Telangana Express is around Rs 2 lakh. The energy consumption cost per trip per train in the new system will be around Rs 78,000. The estimated savings for each trip is around Rs 1.22 lakh and savings per year is around Rs 1.35 crore.