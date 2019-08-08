Power generation picks up at Srisailam, Jurala dams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy inflows from Maharashtra and Karnataka filling up the reservoirs, hydel power generation started picking up in the State. In just two days, 31.81 million units (MU) of power was produced in Srisailam. The hydel power generation was 10.31 MU on Monday and 21.5 MU on Tuesday. From August 1 to 6, the Srisailam Left Bank project produced a total of 32.87 MU power and the hydel power station at Jurala produced 18.09 MU and 10.24 MU at lower Jurala project.

With water storage reaching 150 tmcft at Srisailam and the inflows touching 3 lakh cusecs, TS Genco started producing hydel power. The total installed capacity at Srisailam Left Bank is 900 megawatts (MW), 234 MW at Jurala and 240 MW at lower Jurala.

A policeman rescues a child by carrying her on his

shoulders at Medaram on Wednesday |Express

Power generation in Srisailam touched 915 MW. We have decided to generate maximum hydel power through the projects,” Genco sources said. As good inflows were expected into Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) this week, Genco officials are getting ready to start hydel power generation both at NSP and Pulilchintala. The installed capacity at NSP is 815.6 MW, NSP Left Canal is 60 MW and Pulichintala it is 120 MW.

D Prabhakar Rao, CMD of TS Genco on Wednesday spoke to hydel official and reviewed the arrangements for power generation at NSP and Pulichintala. “If the water inflows go up, we can increase hydel power generation further, even at Nagarjunasagar,” he said.This was the first time after several years that the power generation would be taken up at all hydel power stations on Krishna river, the officials said.

NSP gets one lakh cusecs of water from Srisailam

Nagarjua Sagar Project is bracing for a deluge of water from Srasailam. ‘’Outflow from Srisailam after generation of hydel power is about one lakh cusecs,’’ an irrigation department official said.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission advisory stated that due to heavy rains in last 10 days in upstream of Krishna and Bhima basin, heavy inflows are expected in the entire river basins.