‘Modi lacks political wisdom of Nehru’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams PM Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming the BJP-led NDA government for the abrogation of Article 370, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacked the political wisdom of Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. While addressing citizens during the party’s Eid Milap meeting on Tuesday, Owaisi said, “I reiterate that this is a violation of Constitutional agreement.

Mr Modi, you do not have the political wisdom of Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. When they took the decision of enforcing Article 370, they must have done it after considering all aspects.” He also opposed the manner in which the bill to abrogate Article 370 was introduced. ”In one day they introduced 30-35 bills. They expect everyone to read it. Can anyone read so many bills in such a short time?” Owaisi asked.