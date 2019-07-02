Home States Telangana

Telangana forest staff bashed up by encroachers in second attack in two days

The attack took place in the wee hours of Tuesday when land encroachers illegally ploughing forest land attacked a group of forest staff who had reached the site to stop them.

Published: 02nd July 2019

Forest staff attack

Assault marks on forest staff after they were beaten with sticks by land encroachers in Telangana's Thimmampet on Tuesday morning. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another assault on forest staff took place at Thimmampet of Mulkalapally mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of the state. 

"Acting on a tip-off, the forest staff had reached compartment 344 at around 2 am where they found a person identified as Karam Erraiah along with 10 others ploughing forest land," confirmed Bhadradri Kothagudem police. 

The forest staff had not sought or availed the assistance of police, district SP Sunil Dutt clarified. 

Though taken by surprise in the dead of night, the group attacked forest staff with sticks leaving all of them with injuries. Forest section officer, Veesam Neelamaiah, was severely injured and is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Palvoncha.

The Mulkalpally Police have registered a case under Section 148, 324, 353, 506 r/w 149 of IPC and started an inquiry. 

The SP has assured stringent action against the accused for the attack on government officials discharging their lawful duties. "We have requested forest officials to inform the police and have assured to provide security to them while removing forest encroachers," said the SP. 

This is the second such incident in the last two days, with the wounds of the weekend attack on Telangana woman forest range officer Anitha still fresh.

