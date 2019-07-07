A tale of two rivers: While Krishna remains parched, Godavari gushes in Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two major rivers in the State - Krishna and Godavari - provided a startling contrast in appearance this year too. Even in the first week of July, after the commencement of the agriculture season, there is no water in Krishna river. However, the Godavari has been receiving good amounts of inflow at Medigadda point.

This contrast between the two rivers buttresses the idea of Telugu-speaking states to divert Godavari waters to Krishna basin.

While major projects like Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar are completely dried up, the water at the newly-constructed Kaleshwaram project is flowing at a level of 90 metres.Medigadda barrage has been receiving water from Pranahita river due to heavy rains in upstream Maharashtra region.

On Saturday, the inflows at Kannepalli pump house were recorded at 14,000 cusecs. The engineering officials are operating one motor of Kannepalli pump house on a trial basis, and releasing around 2,500 cusecs to Annaram barrage. The officials are expecting that the inflows at Medigadda will touch one lakh cusecs by Sunday. Once Annaram and Sundilla barrages are filled up, water would be diverted to Mid-Manair project, and from there to the SRSP, the officials explained.

In contrast, there are no inflows into any major project under the Krishna river. As against 129.72 tmc, the Almatti level on Saturday was only 33.07 tmc.