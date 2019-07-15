CBI books former ED and current GST officer in Hyderabad for illegal properties

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that booked former Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi, who currently works as a superintendent in Anti Evasion Wing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Hyderabad, for amassing properties illegally, found that the official has invested huge money in the purchase of open plots and agriculture lands in Amaravathi, Andhra Pradesh, and its surrounding areas, after the bifurcation of the erstwhile State.

Almost a week after the CBI officials booked Srinivasa Gandhi and his wife Bollineni Sireesha for amassing properties, the agency has intensified the probe by collecting details of their assets.

According to sources, Srinivasa Gandhi, who worked earlier at the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had invested his ill-gotten money in purchasing open plots and agriculture lands in Amaravathi and adjacent areas with an idea that the value of the land would only go up in the future.

“In 2014, the accused officer had obtained 2.96 acres of land at the survey no: 102/8A, in Tarigoppula village in the name of his daughter B Sai Manaswitha (document No: 3624/2014 at Kankipadu of Vijayawada). He also purchased land admeasuring 0.42 cents in Survey No 46, at Mandadam of Tulluru mandal in Guntur district of Mangalagiri SRO limits in his father’s B Narasimha Rao’s name,” sources said.