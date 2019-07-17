Home States Telangana

Telangana office employees shifted over TikTok videos

Singing, dancing and playing pranks, employees of Khammam Municipal Corporation recorded the videos using TikTok app and uploaded them.

TikTok

For representational purposes

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A government office is a place of serious business where officials are often seen engrossed in files but employees at a government office in Telangana shocked everyone by filming and sharing TikTok videos.

The videos featuring the employees including women, with film songs and dialogues playing in the background, were shot in the office during office hours. The videos went viral on social media.

Taking a serious note of this, the KMC cracked the whip on Tuesday by transferring the employees and also reducing their wages.

According to KMC officials, 11 outsourced employees were found involved in the activity and all of them were shifted to other departments. KMC Commissioner J. Srinivasa Rao said they were also punished by having their wages reduced.

