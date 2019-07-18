Refrain from cow sacrifice during Bakrid: United Muslim Forum

By PTI

HYDERABAD: United Muslim Forum (UMF), a confederation of different Muslim organisations, has advised the community to refrain from sacrificing cows during Bakrid to respect the sentiments of other communities.

Also, the forum in a press release here Thursday urged the Telangana government to take measures to prevent communal tension in the state ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakrid.

It urged the Telangana government to take steps against violence in the name of 'Gau Raksha by self-styled Gau Rakshaks and prevent lynching, harm, loss of life and any possible tension between the different communities, according to a presrelease.

Lambs, goats, and other animals permissible for sacrifice under Indian law could be slaughtered, the forum said.

Ahead of Bakrid next month, state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali had Wednesday appealed to Muslims to sacrifice sheep instead of cows.

''The cow is respected and worshipped in this faith (Hindu religion). So, I appeal to all Muslim brethren to totally refrain from sacrificing the cow. Instead, offer small sacrifice. You can sacrifice sheep or any other animals,'' he had said.

The government should issue instructions to the police for ensuring stringent precautionary measures to prevent and deal with lynching and hate crimes, the forum said.

The forum said stringent laws must be framed by the state and central governments to ensure protection of life and property of citizens.

Also, the forum appealed to the state government to protect historical, religious monuments in the state.

The United Muslim Forum urged the government to explore alternative ways and means to protect Wakf and other religious institutions while taking up road-widening and other developmental works.