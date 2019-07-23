Birthday initiative: KTR launches #GiftASmile challenge to help needy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who will be celebrating his birthday on July 24, called upon his well-wishers, party leaders and others not to splurge money on advertisements and not to bring bouquets to greet him.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the TRS leader said: “On the eve of my birthday on 24th, appeal to TRS party cadre & leaders not to splurge money on advertisements, hoardings, bouquets. Instead, do something meaningful even if it’s a small gesture #GiftASmile if you can. Help someone in need and bring a smile to their face”.

A lot of citizens welcomed Rama Rao’s #GiftASmile initiative. Social worker K Roshan Chakrapani replied to Rama Rao’s tweet: “Nice innovative message sir. As I am a social worker I request if anybody sponsor on your birthday will suggest helping children studying in government schools like books etc. please contact me on 9849103213”.

Another citizen Noor Syed replied: “Sure Anna..we will distribute food and fruits in Govt hospitals”. However, Pavan Reddy, a citizen, saw an opportunity to criticise the government. “First tell your father not to splurge Rs 200 crore of public money for vote bank. Never heard anything like this before. #Telangana is becoming a monarchy. This is definitely not the #BangaruTelangana we expected”, Pavan Reddy said while objecting to CM Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement earlier in the day that the government would give Rs 10 lakh each to all 2,000 families in his native Chintamadaka village.

Tremendous response

The innovative initiative is trending on social media and has been receiving a tremendous response from the people, including NRIs. A short video was also made on the #GiftASmile programme by Rama Rao’s friends with a message: “A life lived for others is life worthwhile. Real achievement is when you gift a smile and wipe a tear”.

The video also includes several news clippings highlighting the help extended by Rama Rao to the needy. The video concludes with the call: “Instead of cakes and advertisements let’s extend our kindness to the needy. KTR helps 20 people a month, can’t we help at least once a year? Let’s all pledge to help more often. Let’s take up the Gift a Smile Challenge”.

Accepting the challenge, MLC Naveen Kumar donated Rs 10 lakh to an NGO to purchase an ambulance.

An NRI from the USA, Sirish Rao, donated $250 to American Cancer Society. Taking inspiration from Sirish Rao, another NRI Sasi Kanaparthi, who is a fan of KTR, donated $500 to a Cancer Foundation. As several people are accepting the challenge, the ‘Gift a Smile Challenge’ is trending on Twitter.

“Helping at least one person in a year is the real gift given by us to our beloved leader KTR,” one of Rama Rao’s followers said.

The TRS leader’s followers also called upon other followers and well-wishers to contribute money for providing artificial limbs, blood donation, financial aid to old age homes, orphanages, safe drinking water and distribution of notebooks to schools, financial help to the poor to get the medicare and others.