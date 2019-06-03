Home States Telangana

Telangana unemployment rates one of highest in country: National Statistical Office

As per the quarterly bulletin report of PLFS, unemployment rate in TS’ urban areas is 12.4 per cent, making it sixth highest among the 22 states

Published: 03rd June 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, unemployment

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  At a time when unemployment in the country is close to hitting a record high, Telangana has one of the highest unemployment rates, especially among the youth, as per the two recently-released reports by National Statistical Office (NSO) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementations (MOSPI), namely, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) annual report for the year 2017-18 and the PLFS Quarterly Bulletin. 

While the PLFS annual report has data pertains to unemployment rate in urban as well as rural areas, the quarterly bulletin data only discusses that of urban areas. As per the quarterly bulletin, during the quarter of October-December 2018, unemployment rate according to Current Weekly Status (CWS) in urban areas of Telangana was 12.4 percent. This was the sixth highest among 22 states (excluding seven NE states and UTs each). 

Telangana had the highest unemployment rate after Bihar (13.4), Jammu and Kashmir (13.5), Odisha (14.2), Uttarakhand (13.6) and Uttar Pradesh (15.8). A more worrying aspect of this data pertains to the unemployment rate among youth (persons aged 15-29 years) in the State, which stood at 32.8 percent in October-December 2018. This was fifth highest among the 22 states, after Bihar, J&K, Kerala and Odisha. The all-India figure in this age group was 23.7 percent.  

The PLFS annual report for the year 2017-18, which pegged the unemployment rate in country at 6.1 percent, has stoked controversy with the number reportedly being the highest in country in the last 45 years. 

According to this report, the unemployment rate in rural Telangana was 6.5 per cent and in urban Telangana it was 9.4 per cent. The overall unemployment rate in 2017-18 in the State was 7.6 per cent, which is the 14th highest among 36 states and UTs in the country. However, when the figure is compared within the 22 states, Telangana had the seventh highest unemployment rate after Delhi (9.7), Goa (13.9), Haryana (8.6), Jharkhand (7.7), Kerala (11.14) and Punjab (7.8). 

6th  highest unemployment rate among youth: PLFS
The Periodic Labour Force Survey annual report for the year 2017-18 ranks Telangana the sixth highest in country (22 states) in terms of unemployment rates among the youth. The State takes after Goa(28.7), Kerala(36.3), Odisha (23.6), Tamil Nadu (25.6) and Uttarakhand (27.5).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Employment Job Crisis National Statistical Office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp