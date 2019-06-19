Retired Telangana engineers urge intellectuals to ‘Stop false propaganda against KLIS’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as “Sanjeevani” for Telangana, retired engineers urged the intellectuals not to spread canards against the project.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Telangana Retired Engineers Sangham President Sangem Chandramouli and General Secretary M Syam Prasad Reddy said that everyone should support the Kaleshwaram project irrespective of their political affiliations.

“As retired engineers, we do not belong to any political party. But, we are pained to see some statements that the government has been spending huge amounts on Kaleshwaram. The amount spent on Kaleshwaram is not big when compared to the benefits it is going to deliver to the farmers,” they said.

The retired engineers recalled that when Pranahita-Chevella was planned by the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, it was proposed to irrigate only one crop with an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore.

“But, after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao changed the design to provide water to two crops. That is why the cost has also doubled to Rs 80,000 crore,” they claimed.

Chandramouli said that the farmers would benefit a lot with the construction of Kaleshwaram.

“Around 36 lakh acres will get irrigation water. Kaleshwaram is like a Sanjeevani for Telangana,” Chandramouli said.

Project would benefit farmers

Retired Irrigation superintending engineer Bheemaiah said that some people were resorting to false propaganda against Kaleshwaram.

Though the expenditure on Kaleshwaram is high, it would give many benefits to farmers and other sections of the society, he said.

The fisheries industries would develop and with the availability of water several industries too would come up to the State, he said. “The people should not believe in the false campaign. I thank CM KCR for taking up the project.”