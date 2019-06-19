Home States Telangana

Retired Telangana engineers urge intellectuals to ‘Stop false propaganda against KLIS’

Telangana Retired Engineers Sangham President Chandramouli said that with around 36 lakh acres getting irrigation water, Kaleshwaram is like a Sanjeevani for Telangana.

Published: 19th June 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as “Sanjeevani” for Telangana, retired engineers urged the intellectuals not to spread canards against the project.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Telangana Retired Engineers Sangham President Sangem Chandramouli and General Secretary M Syam Prasad Reddy said that everyone should support the Kaleshwaram project irrespective of their political affiliations. 

“As retired engineers, we do not belong to any political party. But, we are pained to see some statements that the government has been spending huge amounts on Kaleshwaram. The amount spent on Kaleshwaram is not big when compared to the benefits it is going to deliver to the farmers,” they said.

The retired engineers recalled that when Pranahita-Chevella was planned by the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, it was proposed to irrigate only one crop with an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore. 

“But, after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao changed the design to provide water to two crops. That is why the cost has also doubled to Rs 80,000 crore,” they claimed.

Chandramouli said that the farmers would benefit a lot with the construction of Kaleshwaram.

“Around 36 lakh acres will get irrigation water. Kaleshwaram is like a Sanjeevani for Telangana,” Chandramouli said. 

Project would benefit farmers

Retired Irrigation superintending engineer Bheemaiah said that some people were resorting to false propaganda against Kaleshwaram.

Though the expenditure on Kaleshwaram is high, it would give many benefits to farmers and other sections of the society, he said.

The fisheries industries would develop and with the availability of water several industries too would come up to the State, he said. “The people should not believe in the false campaign. I thank CM KCR  for taking up the project.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme KLIS Telangana KLIS Chandrasekhar Rao KCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp