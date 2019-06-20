Home States Telangana

No grave error by Intermediate Board, rules Telangana High Court

The bench dismissed the petitions saying that the Intermediate Board has done no mistake except for 0.16 per cent error which was negligible.

Published: 20th June 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the petitioners, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petitions filed separately by Balala Hakkula Sangham, represented by its president P Achyuta Rao, and Rapolu Bhaskar, advocate, seeking judicial enquiry into the alleged irregularities that took place in Intermediate results and for payment of Rs 50 lakh compensation to families of the students who have committed suicide and to take action against the erring officials responsible for the fiasco.

The bench dismissed the petitions saying that the Intermediate Board has done no mistake except for 0.16 per cent error which was negligible and cannot be termed as a grave error as alleged by the petitioners.

The board has taken all measures for re-verification and re-counting of marks of 3.82 lakh failed candidates and of them, only 1,183 candidates have passed the exam that too with one or two marks.

The board took up the above task without charging any fee from the students, and has also uploaded all the answer scripts along with the marks sheets in the board website, the bench said.

Terming the suicides as unfortunate, the bench, however, said it was not inclined to direct the State government and Intermediate Board for payment of compensation since it cannot be said that the incidents happened because of mistakes of the board, but might have ended their lives owing to exam pressure.

The bench said that the government would initiate departmental enquiry against the officials if it finds that they had committed any errors in the evaluation process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Intermediate Board Intermediate Board results
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp