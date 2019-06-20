No grave error by Intermediate Board, rules Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the petitioners, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petitions filed separately by Balala Hakkula Sangham, represented by its president P Achyuta Rao, and Rapolu Bhaskar, advocate, seeking judicial enquiry into the alleged irregularities that took place in Intermediate results and for payment of Rs 50 lakh compensation to families of the students who have committed suicide and to take action against the erring officials responsible for the fiasco.

The bench dismissed the petitions saying that the Intermediate Board has done no mistake except for 0.16 per cent error which was negligible and cannot be termed as a grave error as alleged by the petitioners.

The board has taken all measures for re-verification and re-counting of marks of 3.82 lakh failed candidates and of them, only 1,183 candidates have passed the exam that too with one or two marks.

The board took up the above task without charging any fee from the students, and has also uploaded all the answer scripts along with the marks sheets in the board website, the bench said.

Terming the suicides as unfortunate, the bench, however, said it was not inclined to direct the State government and Intermediate Board for payment of compensation since it cannot be said that the incidents happened because of mistakes of the board, but might have ended their lives owing to exam pressure.

The bench said that the government would initiate departmental enquiry against the officials if it finds that they had committed any errors in the evaluation process.