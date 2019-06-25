Home States Telangana

31 Mansarovar pilgrims stuck near Nepal-China border, travel agency says 'all are safe'

In the video, one of the pilgrims said that around 45 persons, including some from the two Telugu states, had set out on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on June 13.

Published: 25th June 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of 31 pilgrims from four states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who travelled with the Southern Travels for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra got stranded at Hilsa in Nepal — close to the Nepal-China border.

One of the pilgrims, a resident of Quthbullapur in the city, released a video seeking help and explaining their plight of being stuck in a cold and remote place close to 12,000 feet above sea level.

While the pilgrim, who released the video, claimed that they had been stranded for more than four days, Southern Travels told Express that they had been stuck there only for two days due to bad weather and that all of them were safely brought back to Kathmandu on Monday.

After the completion of the yatra, they headed back to Hilsa and got stranded there for more than four days with no proper accommodation and no word from the Southern Travels.

