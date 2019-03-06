Summer raises demand for power

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The demand for electricity in Telangana has begun rising with the increase in temperatures across the State. On Monday, the demand for power was 219 million units. Power officials expect the demand to further increase in the coming days with the advent of summer and also due to 24x7 free power supply to farmers.

The power utilities have been taking all measures to see that there are no power cuts even as the demand touched 11,500 MW in the State. “We are monitoring the power demand and supply situation. The demand for power suddenly increased in the last two days. We are chalking out plans to meet the demand every day,” TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao said on Tuesday.

He held a review meeting on the power supply position and steps to be taken in the days to come. The peak power demand on Tuesday reached 10,505 MW. It may touch 11,000 MW to 11,500 MW in the coming days, according to officials.

Prabhakar Rao directed the officials to ensure optimum generation of power plants in the State. The plant-wise power production would be reviewed daily, he said adding efforts would be to made to purchase power to meet the demand.