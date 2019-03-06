Home States Telangana

Summer raises demand for power

The demand for electricity in Telangana has begun rising with the increase in temperatures across the State.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The demand for electricity in Telangana has begun rising with the increase in temperatures across the State. On Monday, the demand for power was 219 million units.  Power officials expect the demand to further increase in the coming days with the advent of summer and also due to 24x7 free power supply to farmers.

The power utilities have been taking all measures to see that there are no power cuts even as the demand touched 11,500 MW in the State. “We are monitoring the power demand and supply situation. The demand for power suddenly increased in the last two days. We are chalking out plans to meet the demand every day,” TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao said on Tuesday.

He held a review meeting on the power supply position and steps to be taken in the days to come.   The peak power demand on Tuesday reached 10,505 MW.   It may  touch 11,000 MW to 11,500 MW in the coming days, according to officials.

Prabhakar Rao directed the officials to ensure optimum generation of power plants in the State. The plant-wise power production would be reviewed daily, he said adding efforts would be to made to purchase power to meet the demand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp