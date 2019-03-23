Andhra people being thrashed in Telangana: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

BHIMAVARAM: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has alleged that if people from Andhra Pradesh go to Telangana, they are being thrashed because they are Andhra people.

Addressing a gathering before going to file his nomination papers for Bhimavaram Assembly constituency on Friday, Pawan asked people to remember it before quarrelling among themselves in the name of caste and religion.

Later addressing a public meeting in the town, he warned Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao against interference in AP affairs. “It is better if he refrains from doing proxy politics. If he really wants to be part of Andhra politics, it is better for him to set up his party here and field a candidate in Bhimavaram,” he said.

Targeting YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Jana Sena chief said the Opposition Leader was not bothered though his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy was brutally murdered.

“I will not tolerate if hooligans from Pulivendula create any violence in Bhimavaram. I will thrash them on the road myself,” he warned.

Jana Sena chief took exception to Jagan joining hands with KCR, who used to insult Andhra people.

“How can he join those who threw stones on him, when he visited Warangal during bifurcation?” he questioned.

Later, he also addressed public meetings in Undi and Eluru.