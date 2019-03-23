No one will be left to carry Congress flag: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the foundations of the Congress party are shaking in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, where PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy himself is its candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, after welcoming a large number of Congress workers from Shadnagar and Huzurnagar Assembly segments into the party, Rama Rao said that around 15 village sarpanches from Huzurnagar have joined TRS.

Those who joined TRS on Friday included Shadnagar’s former MLA and Congress candidate in 2018 Assembly elections Ch Pratap Reddy.

Rama Rao said that as the Shadnagar Congress candidate too joined the TRS, now the TRS should get 50,000 votes majority in the Assembly segment, he said, adding that “now no one would be available to carry the Congress flag in Shadnagar Assembly segment”.

Repeating his slogan “kaaru (car), saaru (KCR), padaharu (16 Lok Sabha seats) and kendramlo sarkaaru (power at Centre)”, Rama Rao said: “If you elect the Congress candidates, they will act as servants of the Delhi bosses. If you elect the TRS candidates, they will fight with the Central government and bring more funds for the development of the State.”