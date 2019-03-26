MP G Vivekanand decides against contesting elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MP G Vivekanand on Monday declared that he would not contest in the Lok Sabha elections as there was very little time for him to campaign. He blamed Telangana Rashtra Samithi leadership for leaving him in the lurch by not allotting the ticket for Peddapalli constituency. Vivekanand recently resigned as Advisor to the State government.

In a statement here, Vivekanand said: “I am forced to stay out of the fray despite tremendous pressure and support from the people. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has hatched a plot against me, ensuring that I don’t contest in the elections. They waited till the last minute to decide against me getting the ticket, thereby making sure that I didn’t have any time to contest on my own.” He, however, did not say he would be quitting the TRS.