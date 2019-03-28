What has BJP done for Telangana, asks KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: TRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Wednesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party had squandered the mandate it had received in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Campaigning for TRS’ Karimnagar candidate B Vinod Kumar in Mustabad mandal headquarters on Wednesday, Rama Rao said, “People voted for BJP and sent more than 240 of its candidates to the Lok Sabha. But what have they done for the people?”

Rama Rao requested the people to cast their votes for TRS as it was ‘home party’. “If Congress wins the all decisions will be taken in New Delhi. Anyway, all surveys indicate that neither BJP nor Congress have the chance to win,” he said.

He attacked the Centre for according national status to Polavaram project in AP but not Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in TS. “We (TRS) requested them (Centre) but they have just ignored us. If we has 16 MPs, we can bring national status for KLIP,” he said.