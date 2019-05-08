Telangana Transco men in Odisha to restore power

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 1,000 employees of TS Transco rushed to Odisha on Tuesday to restore power supply in cyclone Fani hit areas. Due to the cyclone, a large number of electric poles were uprooted and electric wires were snapped at several areas in Odisha that left many villages in darkness.

The Odisha govt requested the TS govt to help them restore power supply. TS CM K Chandrasekhar Rao immediately responded to the request made by Odisha govt and directed the officials concerned to provide help to restore power supply in Fani-hit areas. Rao spoke to CS SK Joshi and TS Transco and TS Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao on Tuesday and directed them to provide the help to Odisha.

CS SK Joshi tweeted: “On the specific request of Odisha, TS is sending 100 hundred well-equipped teams of ten members each for restoring electricity and other public utilities”