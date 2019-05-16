Home States Telangana

Karimnagar man dies in Kuwait road mishap

Driver with Kuwait Public Transport killed after his bus crashes into a truck; kin to take call on bringing body back

Published: 16th May 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after city-based youngster, Sahith Reddy passed away in a road accident in the United States, Karimnagar resident Mohammed Faraz lost his life in an accident between a city bus and a truck in Kuwait.

According to sources, 38-year-old Faraz, who worked as a driver for the Kuwait Public Transport bus service, was killed when the bus he was driving, crashed into a container truck on the fourth ring road in Kuwait on Tuesday evening. The impact was so high that the entirety of the front portion of the bus was smashed in.

According to reports, apart from the one dead, seven other passengers were injured in the incident, of which three are in critical condition. Faraz, who had gone to Kuwait in search of employment five years ago, was from Kisannagar village in Bommakal. Earlier he was working for a private company before joining as a city bus driver.

“We came to know about the death only late on Tuesday night. His roommates informed the local police and then informed us,” Khaja Zaheeruddin, a cousin of Faraz said. He further added that as of now formalities were being taken up by the authorities.

Zaheeruddin and other family members will now have to take a call whether they want to perform the last rites in Kuwait or arrange for repatriation of Faraz’s body.

‘Trapped’ in Saudi,youth seeks KTR’s help

A distraught youth from Sircilla, now living in Saudi Arabia, appealed the TRS working president K T Rama Rao to help with his immediate repatriation.  In a video message that has since gone viral on social media, Mohd Sameer has claimed to be cheated by his travel agents while alleging torture by his handlers in Saudi Arabia.

Sameer, a resident of Nandagunda village in Sircilla alleged that his kafeel physically assaulted after he refused to ‘rear sheep, 1,500 km away from the city’. He also alleged that a certain travel agent from Nizambad cheated him by promising regular salaried job in Saudi Arabia.

Urging the TRS leader for help, he said, “Please take me from here KTR anna. It has been twenty days since I got proper food.” In response, Rama Rao tweeted to the Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Ausaf Sayeed requesting him to help with the case

MEA intervenes in domestic abuse case

After a Hyderabadi resident alleged torture and harassment by her husband in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of External Affairs intervened into the matter and urged the country’s foreign ministry to help with the case. Shaema Mansur, a mother of six children and a homemaker, alleged that her husband has threatened to kill her and has refused to give her an exit to go back to India unless she gives him a divorce in writing.

She alleged that her influential husband Mansoor Durrani, who is a religious preacher and a banker by profession, has prevented the local administration from taking any action in her complaints. Hearkening her request Consulate General of India wrote a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia requesting for help in her case

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp