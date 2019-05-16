Karimnagar man dies in Kuwait road mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after city-based youngster, Sahith Reddy passed away in a road accident in the United States, Karimnagar resident Mohammed Faraz lost his life in an accident between a city bus and a truck in Kuwait.

According to sources, 38-year-old Faraz, who worked as a driver for the Kuwait Public Transport bus service, was killed when the bus he was driving, crashed into a container truck on the fourth ring road in Kuwait on Tuesday evening. The impact was so high that the entirety of the front portion of the bus was smashed in.

According to reports, apart from the one dead, seven other passengers were injured in the incident, of which three are in critical condition. Faraz, who had gone to Kuwait in search of employment five years ago, was from Kisannagar village in Bommakal. Earlier he was working for a private company before joining as a city bus driver.

“We came to know about the death only late on Tuesday night. His roommates informed the local police and then informed us,” Khaja Zaheeruddin, a cousin of Faraz said. He further added that as of now formalities were being taken up by the authorities.

Zaheeruddin and other family members will now have to take a call whether they want to perform the last rites in Kuwait or arrange for repatriation of Faraz’s body.

‘Trapped’ in Saudi,youth seeks KTR’s help

A distraught youth from Sircilla, now living in Saudi Arabia, appealed the TRS working president K T Rama Rao to help with his immediate repatriation. In a video message that has since gone viral on social media, Mohd Sameer has claimed to be cheated by his travel agents while alleging torture by his handlers in Saudi Arabia.

Sameer, a resident of Nandagunda village in Sircilla alleged that his kafeel physically assaulted after he refused to ‘rear sheep, 1,500 km away from the city’. He also alleged that a certain travel agent from Nizambad cheated him by promising regular salaried job in Saudi Arabia.

Urging the TRS leader for help, he said, “Please take me from here KTR anna. It has been twenty days since I got proper food.” In response, Rama Rao tweeted to the Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Ausaf Sayeed requesting him to help with the case

MEA intervenes in domestic abuse case

After a Hyderabadi resident alleged torture and harassment by her husband in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of External Affairs intervened into the matter and urged the country’s foreign ministry to help with the case. Shaema Mansur, a mother of six children and a homemaker, alleged that her husband has threatened to kill her and has refused to give her an exit to go back to India unless she gives him a divorce in writing.

She alleged that her influential husband Mansoor Durrani, who is a religious preacher and a banker by profession, has prevented the local administration from taking any action in her complaints. Hearkening her request Consulate General of India wrote a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia requesting for help in her case