‘Detained Kashmir leaders will be released soon’, assures BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday noted that the Union government has removed a cancer which caused a great pain for 72 years, in just 72 hours.

BJP leader Ram Madhav with Lt Gen Mohammed Ahmed Zaki at a meeting on abrogation of Article 370 in Hyderabad on Friday | Sathya keerthi

HYDERABAD: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday noted that the Union government has removed cancer which caused great pain for 72 years, in just 72 hours. He was speaking at Jan Jagaran Sabha on ‘Abrogation of Article 370 Historic Correction of a Historic Blunder’. Article 370 and 35A were abrogated because those were against the development of the Kashmir, he said.

The government, he said, had detained over 200 leaders from the valley in order to prevent any untoward incidents. Some of them in star-hotels and they will all be let off soon as the government wants development in the region, he said.

Not even a single private investor had invested in the valley, and except Jammu & Kashmir Bank, no company was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, he said.

“When Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah approached Dr B R Ambedkar, the latter told him that he would not commit that sin by enacting a discriminatory Article. However, Gopala Swamy Ayyar half-heartedly wanted it as he was asked to move the resolution in the Congress Committee. It was supported by only two, one being himself and the other Abul Kalam Azad. It was incorporated as Jawaharlal Nehru had given a word to Sheikh Abdullah,” the BJP leader said.

“Critics are saying that there will no longer be a State Human Rights Commission in Kashmir, but why are they silent on absence of Women Commission or SC/ST Commission or Minority Commission?” he queried, saying the Centre will establish all such bodies soon.

K Padmanabhaiah, former Home Secretary to the Government of India, said, “The government now has to focus on the possible dangers lurking post the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A. The Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders are directly paid by Pakistan to build insurgency in India under the garb of special provisions.”

He added that Pakistan internationally lobbying to garner support, India should deal with this.

