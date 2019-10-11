Home States Telangana

Single-use plastic to be banned in Telangana

The CM asked officials to prepare guidelines for this.”

The Central Pollution Control board has identified 12 single-use plastic items, from a larger 64 single-use plastic items’ list to be initially banned.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is contemplating banning single-use plastic. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave an indication to this effect at a meeting with district collectors at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday.

Later in the evening, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “CM decided that single-use plastic will be banned in Telangana. Next cabinet will resolve to implement across all municipalities and villages I invite suggestions for effective implementation from environmentally conscious citizens.”
Earlier in the day, an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office said: “The chief minister has decided to ban plastic products as they harm the environment... The CM asked officials to prepare guidelines for this.”

Officials sources later told TNIE that the State government was contemplating banning single-use plastic, as contemplated by the Central government recently. Though the Centre considered banning single-use plastic to combat pollution, it deferred the decision as it would be detrimental to the industry, especially amid the economic slowdown and lack of jobs.

At the meeting with District Collectors on Thursday, the chief minister directed officials to study the usage of plastic in other States and the implementation of a ban on using plastic below 50 microns. There was already a ban in the state on using plastic below 50 microns.

“The Centre is contemplating banning single-use plastic. In the wake of this, the chief minister asked us to study the practices in other states. We will study and give a report to the chief minister soon. Most likely, single-use plastic will be banned in the State,” special chief secretary of Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Rajeswar Tiwari told Express.

The officials are expected to submit their report with the modalities of the ban to the chief minister within three or four days. The issue may be brought up in the next Cabinet meeting and the government may take a decision on a ban.

Last year, the State government planned to set up a plastics park at Thummalur on a 110-acre site on the outskirts of the city with an eye to get an investment of `500 crore.

