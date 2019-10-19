Home States Telangana

Hyderabad special CBI Court reserves its orders in Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy’s plea

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Jagan, submitted that the petitioner was in a constitutional post and needs to attend several important programmes.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special CBI Court, Hyderabad on Friday reserved its orders in the petition filed by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court and to allow his advocate to appear on his behalf during the hearings of the alleged illegal assets case.

Opposing grant of exemption, CBI counsel K Surender told the court that there was no change in circumstances of the above case. There was change only in the personal capacity of the petitioner which cannot be deemed as a change in circumstances of the case. In fact, the CBI court and the High Court have already dismissed the petitioner’s plea in the same case, as such the court cannot review its own order. The petitioner has to approach the Supreme Court for relief, he added.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Jagan, submitted that the petitioner was in a constitutional post and needs to attend several important programmes. In fact, there would be about Rs 60 lakh expenditure towards each visit to the court by the petitioner, he added and urged the court to grant an exemption. Judge BR Madhusudan Rao reserved his orders to November 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special CBI Court YS Jagan Mohan Reddy AP CM BR Madhusudan Rao
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp