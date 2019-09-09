Home States Telangana

Godavari Crosses second warning level in Telangana

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, there has been a steep increase in the water levels at Indravathi and Kaleshwaram.

People of Bhadrachalam town, nearby villages in Bhadradri Kothagudem district suffer as Godavari in full spate.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Merely a day after Godavari touched the first warning level at Bhadhrachalam, due to heavy rains in its upper catchment area, the river crossed second flood warning level in the temple town on Sunday. The officials are expecting it to hit the third warning level of 53 feet by late Sunday night. The second-level flood warning was issued by the district officials at around 12 noon on Sunday. They also alerted the village and Mandal-level authorities to keep a watch of the ongoing situation.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, there has been a steep increase in the water levels at Indravathi and Kaleshwaram. It is learnt that the villagers living on the river banks and low lying areas are in the grip of fear as the water levels are rising at alarming rates and have already started fleeing to safer places for the third time since the onset of this monsoon season.

The district administration is taking all measures, including the evacuation of the people, to avoid untoward incidents. The fishermen have already been alerted and asked not to go for fishing till the situation becomes normal. The officials concerned have also deployed swimmers at Bhadrachalam and other places along the river banks for rescue operations.

On the other hand, about 11,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Taliperu project to the Godavari river by lifting four gates of the reservoir in Cherla Mandal.  Meanwhile, the water levels at Sabari river is also rising at Kunavaram area. If the water levels at Sabari river rise further, it will affect the flood levels in Godavari. The bathing ghats and kalyanakatta in Bhadrachalam town have also been submerged by floodwater and the officials concerned have asked the devotees not to enter the floodwater as it is highly dangerous. 

