All’s well in the pink party, declares former Telangana home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy

In a dramatic development, former home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy said all is well in the TRS party. 

Published: 12th September 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 03:06 AM

TRS meeting at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a dramatic development, former home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy said all is well in the TRS party. Two days after his outburst against TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for not giving him a Cabinet berth, Narasimha Reddy on Wednesday said that the media gave wide publicity for his ‘small’ remark. 

“I spoke very little with the media during a chit chat. But they gave wide publicity to my comments. All is well within the TRS,” he said, adding that he would meet Chandrasekhar Rao if invited by the latter. He also hinted that he would accept the TSRTC chairman’s post if the party offers it to him. 

Danam not unhappy

Meanwhile, MLA Danam Nagender told reporters that he was not unhappy for not being inducted into the Cabinet. “There will be so many equations while inducting the members into the 18-member Cabinet. KCR family was at the forefront of the separate statehood movement. As they were in the movement, they got ministerial berths. It is wrong to say that all the posts are bagged by KCR’s family.”

MLA Naradasu Lakshmana Rao said that “KCR is the lone owner of the TRS party”. “It would be foolish if anyone claimed that he would be the owner of TRS,” he said. “Those who carried boulders for the construction of Taj Mahal cannot be owners of Taj Mahal. The owner of Marxism is Marx. The owner of the Leninism is Lenin. Like that, the owner of TRS will be KCR.”

Several leaders who expressed dissent like Nayani Narasimha Reddy, T Rajaiah, Bajireddy Govardhan and others met KTR at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. Former minister Jogu Ramanna too fell in line on Wednesday. 

