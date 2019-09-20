Home States Telangana

First unit of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station synchronised with grid

 Two months ahead of schedule, the first unit of the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) was synchronised with grid with an initial load of 20 MW on Thursday.

Published: 20th September 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

TS Genco and TS Transco chairman & managing director D Prabhakar Rao supervises the process of synchronisation of the first unit of the BTPS on Thursday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two months ahead of schedule, the first unit of the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) was synchronised with a grid with an initial load of 20 MW on Thursday. It reached a maximum load of 35 MW later. On confirming normalcy at all points, the unit was hand tripped for taking up further activities. It is found that the boiler, turbine and generator were performing well.

The 4x270 MW (1,080 MW) power plant was scheduled to be commissioned by the end of December. However, synchronisation was started in September. “We began with the first unit this month. The remaining three units will be synchronised in phases and all four units will be commissioned by December,” officials said.

The boiler of the first unit of the BTPS was lit up in March. Bhadradri is the second greenfield project started after the formation of Telangana state. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone in March 2015, near Ramanujavaram village. 

All 4 units will be ready by year-end

Work on all other units is on in full swing. It is expected that three units will be commissioned shortly, and by the end of the year, the fourth unit will be synchronised, officials said. They added that commissioning of the project was getting delayed due to the extreme weather conditions and non-availability of professional labour at the site.

TS Genco and TS Transco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao congratulated CE Balaraju on the achievement. The CMD also congratulated CE of BHEL Srinivas and his team. Director (projects) Sachidanandam, director (civil) Ajay, director (thermal) Lakshmaiah, director (commercial) TRK Rao and director (transmission) Jagat Reddy were present.

