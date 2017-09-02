NEW DELHI: A sordid saga of sexual abuse has emerged in the national capital with a 24-year-old MBA student accusing her mother and a relative of letting a baba rape her repeatedly since she was 13 years old.

The victim, who now studies in Bengaluru, has alleged in her police complaint that her mother invited the baba for a shudhi karan (holy cleansing).

“He took me to a room in our house and raped me, saying without it the cleansing procedure would not be complete,” claims the woman, whose upper middle-class family lives in Pitampura. “I told my mother everything but she refused to accept it. She kept calling the baba, who went on raping me.”

She alleges that her mother blackmailed her saying that if she told anyone, no one would marry a girl who has been raped and the trauma would kill her father. When she informed her father and left home, he cajoled her to return. Then she registered the complaint.

“Usually, complainants refuse to give statements in front of a magistrate when they level frivolous allegations over petty family issues. In this case, the victim willingly gave a statement and told us the sequence of events,” the officer investigating the case said. The baba is yet to be arrested.

The victim’s mother accused her of taking drugs, but no trace of any hallucinogens were found in her blood.