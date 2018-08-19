Delay in Neelakurinji bloom leaves Kerala tourism department in gloom

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Monsoon tourism has been gaining popularity in Kerala over the years, with an even distribution of rain across the state usually bringing cheer to the sector. But this time around, the unexpected bouts of downpour in the hilly district of Idukki has literally upset the tourism department, which has been hoping to make a windfall in the Neelakurinji blossoming season. Rain has delayed the blossoming of Neelakurinji at Munnar, forcing tourists to cancel their trips.

Eravikulam National Park Wildlife Warden R Lekshmi told The Sunday Standard that the forest department had started online booking a month ago, anticipating Neelakurinji to blossom by mid-July. Now, it is expected only by this month-end. The mass blooming will take place a month after that.There has been a considerable number of cancellations by tourists every day owing to the delay in blooming, she said. Those who reach Munnar unaware have been directed to small pockets in the region where it has bloomed. The rest are postponing their booking dates.

Kerala Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said the department has sanctioned `1.52 crore to arrange basic infrastructure facilities like parking lots, toilets, shower rooms and urinal and `1.4 crore for waste collection in the Neriamangalam-Munnar stretch. The Neelakurinji season is expected to fetch the local economy `300-400 crore as nearly 8 lakh tourists from within the country and beyond are expected to visit the hill station over four months.

Munnar Homestay Association secretary Johnson Joseph said, “Though the Neelakurinji season draws nearly 8 lakh tourists to Munnar in a short span of time, it’s not an ideal business model for the hill station as it leaves a big impact on the region. For instance, the district administration has been dumping the waste near Lakshmi Estate all these years. We want a permanent solution to the issue. We also need to address traffic and parking woes if Munnar needs to be developed as sustainable eco-friendly tourism destination in the state,” he said.

“A couple of weeks ago, the district administration had convened a meeting to arrange facilities for tourists. They should’ve begun the work at least six months, if not one year, in advance. If only the facilities can be ensured in a neat way, Munnar can make the most of it,” said Joseph.