Home The Sunday Standard

A strong India is in world’s interest, says French minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

He also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.He returned to Delhi late in the evening.

Published: 16th December 2018 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, shake hands after a joint Press meet in Delhi | PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rafale deal was not on the official agenda during the two-day official visit of French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who left for France on Saturday after a trip to Mumbai and Delhi.

Le Drian arrived in New Delhi on Friday morning on his 16th official visit and left immediately for Mumbai, where he where met delegates attending the second meeting of the Indo-French film and television industry professionals, and announced the institution of a fund supporting scriptwriting for Indo-French co-productions.

He also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He returned to Delhi late in the evening. On Saturday, he witnessed the signing of an agreement between Atos, a European IT services corporation, and the Center for Development of Advanced Computing at a Delhi hotel, where he also held a meeting with Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The deal to procure supercomputers worth Rs 4,500 crores from Atos would clear the way for the IT giant to deploy its BullSequana supercomputers in India, which would help the National Supercomputing Mission with weather forecasting, drug discovery and data mining.

Le Drian then met external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who welcomed the strengthening of bilateral ties in all spheres, including defence, space, counterterrorism, and civil nuclear cooperation.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale deal Jean-Yves Le Drian Le Drian France India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp