Home The Sunday Standard

Prisoners in Tihar jail allege discrimination

The Tihar complex houses about 16,000 inmates, of which, approximately 230 are kept in the high security ward.

Published: 04th November 2018 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Tihar jail (File)

NEW DELHI:  About 40 inmates of the Tihar prison’s high-security ward have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, alleging that the jail administration was ‘discriminating’ against them when it came to access of facilities inside the jail. The HC has issued a notice to the government and sought its response in the next hearing in January 2019. 

Represented by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee president Manjeet Singh GK, the prisoners, a few of whom are Sikhs, are demanding facilities such as access to televisions with a cable connection and radios which are allowed to general prisoners. “The Tihar administration argued in the court that there is no such discrimination inside the prison complex, which is already overcrowded. We asked them to file an affidavit in the court stating the same,” said  Harpreet Singh Hora, counsel for the prisoners. 

The Tihar complex houses about 16,000 inmates, of which, approximately 230 are kept in the high security ward.“I don’t have any knowledge of any such petition right now, but I can assure you that everything in Tihar prison is followed as per the government’s jail manual,” said Tihar’s Director General Ajay Kashyap. 

In their letter to Hora, some of the prisoners cited issues such as limited access to lawyers. Only one meeting is allowed between the lawyer and a high-value detainee — something which the petitioners contended was coming in the way of their legal battle.Similarly, prisoners of the general ward get five calls a week, but it is only two in the case of high security ward inmates, the petitioners said, adding that they are not allowed to meet relatives during festivals, unlike the general prisoners. 

But, jail officials claimed these restrictionsare for certain cases only, given the notoriety of these men. That, they asserted, is necessary as these inmates are hardened criminals, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tihar prison Delhi High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp