VVIP chopper case: Production warrant against defence agent

Published: 21st April 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Saturday issued production warrant for April 22 against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case.
Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar issued production warrant against Gupta after Tihar Jail authorities, where he is lodged, could not produce him.

The court directed the jail authorities to present him before the court on Monday.
The Enforcement Directorate had said Gupta’s alleged role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case.

TAGS
AgustaWestland VVIP

