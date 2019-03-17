Home The Sunday Standard

Every step does count

Tandon believes that in terms of saving the environment the fashion industry can play a huge role.

Known to follow a modern and chic framework, Nikhita Tandon, who has been a part of the fashion industry since 2007, showcased her collection Every Drop Counts on the fourth day of India Fashion Week.

The growing water crisis and the never-ending problem of water pollution were the driving forces behind the Autumn-Winter collection. “All over the world, people are talking about how to save water. The biggest example, what we are hearing, is that by April 14, 2019, Capetown city, South Africa, may not have drinkable water. This is an alarming situation for humans. Each and every one of us needs to do our own bit to save our ecosystem. As I was constantly reading about the environment,  I thought why not do something to raise the awareness when I am blessed to have such a beautiful platform,” said Tandon.

The collection showcased the undertones of the ocean and water-inspired colours. And the entire collection has different motifs and embellishments. “In some outfits we are using pearl work, in some we are using shells, mermaid colour sequins. Every embellishment is related to some aspect of sea or water, whether in terms of cleanliness or the pollution,” said she.

The show started with tranquil colours, showcasing the grandeur and beauty in the serene shades, slowly taking us toward the concern of the show which is to save water. The most interesting aspect was the final black and gold lineup, representing the future if we don’t do anything about saving our planet. Elaborating further, Tandon said, “If we don’t act now, the once blue planet earth might turn into a black one. The first line up showed the oceans in it majestic grandeur, in serene shades of blue and green. But what are the oceans without its majestic kings and queens? The black gold collection is a tribute to the whales, sharks and dolphins, urging people to do something to save them.” 

The evening started with semi-formal prêt line to a more formal one. Talking about the designs, she said, “The silhouettes are not really changing, it is the colour pallete that takes it from semi-formal to formal. Silhouettes are pretty much same throughout the collection; there are more fitted silhouettes because while making the collection I thought what would suit mermaids. I thought a more fitted silhouette would suit the mermaid than loose ones. So everything is fitted with a bit of plunging necklines, nicely detailed sleeves, either in by cut with pearl work or leather work.”

Tandon believes that in terms of saving the environment the fashion industry can play a huge role. “We should use more organic and sustainable fabrics along with products that are eco-friendly. Also, the fashion industry is a great platform to discuss such issues and bring awareness because we don’t just garner the attention of media but the attention of people at the same time. The more we talk, the more it will help.”

