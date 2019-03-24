Nizam’s jewellery on display at National Museum draws people from far and wide

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Jewels of India: The Nizam’s Jewellery Collection, an exhibition of rare collection comprising 173 precious jewels and jewellery pieces belonging to the period ranging from 18th century to early 20th century is presently on at the National Museum.

Curated by Sanjib Kumar Singh and his team from the National Museum, the exhibition is being held after 12 years. The show that will remain on till May 5 is drawing quite a number of culture enthusiasts, especially on weekends.

“These priceless jewels have a grandeur of their own and should be on a permanent display so that more and more people can enjoy their beauty and understand our cultural heritage. These are some of the finest jewels, passed down the Asif Jahi dynasty that ruled for over 224 years; thesestand as a silent witness to the history of our Deccan region,” said Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, welcoming the National Museum’s initiative of displaying the precious jewellery that was once worn by his family. The nawab was visiting Delhi to have a look at the jewellery.

“This is our ancestral jewellery. The contributions of my late grandfather, HEH Nizam VII (the last Nizam of Hyderabad) was supreme in every field, be it the palaces that he built, philanthropy works he undertook, his massive donation of 5,000kg gold towards the National Defence Fund, or this jewellery — a unique and extremely valuable collection which happens to be one of the richest in the world,” he added.

He isn’t wrong. The collection indeed has some priceless gems, the most outstanding piece being the Imperial diamond, now known as Jacob diamond, which weighs 184.75 carats, and is almost double the size of Kohinoor Diamond.

Mined from South Africa in the late 1800s, Jacob diamond was found stashed in an old slipper and used as a paperweight by the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur Nizam VII, who ruled Hyderabad till he signed the Instrument of Accession in 1948 and merged with the Union of India.

Then there is a set of 22 unset of emerald pieces, a seven stringed pearl necklace, a collection of pocket watch and watch chains studded with diamonds, emeralds and other precious stones.

Also inlculded in the collection are sarpeches (turbon ornaments), necklaces, belts and buckles, bracelets, bangles, earrings, armlets, toe rings, finger rings. Seeing these exquisite pieces, it is not difficult to imagine the riches the Nawabs once lived in.