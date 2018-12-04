Pakistani journalist shot dead by unidentified men in northwest province

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A journalist was shot dead by unidentified men on Monday in northwest Pakistan, police said.

Noor-ul Hassan, who was working for a news agency and a private news channel, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne gunmen who opened fire on his car in Peshawar's Sarband, they said.

He died on the spot while his cameraman sustained critical injuries. Police officials believe it was a "target killing".

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Union of Journalists condemned the attack. Five journalists have been killed in the restive province this year.