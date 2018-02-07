MOSCOW: Moscow has begun to send North Korean workers home as required by the UN Security Council resolution, the Russian envoy in Pyongyang said Wednesday, calling the ban a "blow" to the country's economy.

"The ban on workers from North Korea will be a blow to the Russian economy but we scrupulously adhere the UN SC decision. Many governors have already started to deport (North Koreans)," said the Russian Ambassador in Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora, RIA Novosti reported.

Asked to comment on the issue, the Russian foreign ministry's press-service told AFP that Moscow strictly adheres to the resolution, which "presumes repatriation of all DPRK migrant labourers in 24 months since its adoption".

"Russia is acting in accordance with this document," it said, without confirming that some workers are being sent back ahead of the deadline.

"DPRK citizens who are legally in our country will continue working in Russia until the expiry of the term imposed by the UN SC resolution."

The new sanctions boost against North Korea was passed in December and stipulated that all North Koreans working abroad should be sent back by the end of 2019.

Matsegora said about 35,000 North Korean workers were labouring in Russia, mostly in construction, agriculture and fisheries.

He said they earn wages comparable with Russian citizens and receive 40-50 percent of their salary, while the rest goes to the North Korean government.