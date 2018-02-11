Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Grand Collar- the highest order given to foreign dignitaries by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after the conclusion of their bilateral meeting in Ramallah on Saturday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to a tumultuous welcome in Ramallah on Saturday morning, becoming the first Indian PM to visit Palestine.

Since Palestine has no active airport, Modi flew in from Amman aboard a helicopter loaned by the Jordanian government and escorted by Israeli helicopter gunships to the Palestinian capital.

On his arrival, Modi laid a wreath at the memorial of former Palestine Liberation Organisation leader and president Yasser Ar at, and took a brief tour of the Yasser Arafat Museum with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

After their official meeting in the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, Abbas conferred the “Grand Collar of the State of Palestine”, Palestine’s highest civilian honour, on Modi.

“In recognition of his wise leadership and his lofty national and international stature, and in appreciation of his efforts to promote the historic relations between the State of Palestine and the Republic of India; in acknowledgement of his support to our people’s right to independence and freedom so that peace prevails in the region.”

The two leaders then held a joint briefing where Modi reiterated India’s support for a sovereign and independent Palestine. Describing Modi as a “great guest”, Abbas said Palestine was relying on India’s standing on the international stage to facilitate the peace process with Israel.

“Though brief at barely three hours, the visit is fraught with symbolism,” said an Indian official. “Apart from being the first visit by an Indian prime minister, it also underlines New Delhi’s conscious, measured decision to de-hyphenate India’s relationship with Palestine and Israel,” he said.

Modi then took the helicopter back to Amman, and boarded Air India One for his trip to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, where he met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the presidential palace and exchanged some agreements.

On Sunday, after a meeting with senior UAE officials and some Indians in the UAE, he will leave for Oman, the last leg of his trip, and return to India on Monday.