BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to attend the 50th Independence Day of the island nation as the chief guest, said Mauritius vice president Paramasivum Pillay here on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters after meeting Legislative Council chairman D H Shankaracharya in Vidhana Soudha, he said that Mauritius is looking for collaboration with the IT industry of Bengaluru. Apart from IT, the country is also looking to boost its prospects in medical tourism and education sector, with help from India, he said.

The relationship between India and Mauritius boosted after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the country. There was a collaboration in the education sector after which JSS institute set up educational institutions there, he said.

Pillay said that 50 per cent of the 1.3 million population in the country is of Indian origin, including himself, and holds an Overseas Indian Citizen card.

The Mauritius vice president is scheduled to participate in the Agriculture fest to be held at JSS Mahavidyapeetha college in Mysuru on Saturday.