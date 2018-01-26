ALGIERS: A collision between a passenger bus and a taxi in Algeria killed 14 people and injured 22 others on Thursday, authorities said.

The accident occurred at Sfid on a national highway linking the northwestern areas of Saida and El Bayadh, according to the emergency services.

The 22 people injured were evacuated to hospital.

Accidents claim around 4,000 lives each year on Algeria's roads, mainly due to the failure of motorists to comply with traffic rules.