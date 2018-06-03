Death toll in Oman, Yemen from Cyclone Mekunu rises to 30

Home World

Published: 03rd June 2018 05:29 PM

This satellite image provided by the U.S. Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center shows Cyclone Mekunu in the Arabian Sea as it hits Oman on May 26, 2018. (AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Authorities say Cyclone Mekunu killed at least 30 people when it barreled across Oman and Yemen last month.

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a statement that the majority of the fatalities happened on the Yemeni island of Socotra, where 20 were killed.

The federation said in a statement Thursday another four were killed in Yemen's al-Mahrah governorate, which borders Oman.

In Oman, authorities had previously said at least six people were killed by the storm.

Cyclone Mekunu made landfall on the Arabian Peninsula early May 26, causing flash floods and other damage.

It earlier hit Socotra in the Arabian Sea.

The cyclone packed maximum sustained winds of 170-180 kilometers (105-111 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 200 kph (124 mph).

