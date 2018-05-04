Home World

EU open to 'limited' US trade deal: Top official

Malmstrom spoke just days after Washington granted Europe and other allies a one-month delay from imposing controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium, averting a trade war for now.

Published: 04th May 2018 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of European Union flag | AP

By AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU's top trade official on Friday said the bloc was open to pursuing a limited trade deal with the United States, once Washington granted a full exemption from punishing metals tariffs.

"I would say that a more limited agreement would be the easiest one if we want to get results quickly," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told AFP in an interview.

Malmstrom spoke just days after Washington granted Europe and other allies a one-month delay from imposing controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium, averting a trade war for now.

The 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent duties on aluminium were set to go into effect on Tuesday, but the US Trump administration granted the reprieve in the goal of achieving vaguely defined trade concessions from the European Union. 

Malmstrom said a US trade deal would be something "totally different" from the attempted and highly ambitious TTIP deal, that was abandoned once Donald Trump took office last year.

"This is something we could explore on only tariffs on goods and some other low hanging fruits," she said, ruling out including far more sensitive items such as aligning US and EU health and safety regulations.

The deal would require a lengthy "scoping" process and then would need the unanimous approval of the EU member states in order for talks to begin, she added.

"We could start exploring it to get a better picture of it, but then you have to get a mandate from the member states to start negotiations," she said.

The idea would only move forward after a full exemption from the US, she underlined.

Malmstrom said she was in contact with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross "several times a week" and the discussions would continue.

Europe -- which last year exported over $7.7 billion of steel and aluminium to the US market -- had lined up its own punitive tariffs on American imports, including iconic items like Harley-Davidson motorbikes, blue jeans and bourbon whiskey.

"We have the list prepared as agreed by member states, but we will see if we will use it," Malmstrom said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EU EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom US trade deal

Comments

More from this section
saudi_cinema_(7)

Saudi Arabia launches USD 34.7 billion entertainment revolution

China a 'cast-iron proof' of success of Marxism: Xi Jinping

Five leaders of tribal party killed in Bangladesh hills, violence grips 2 districts

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity