Home World

London: Meet Rokhsana Fiaz, Newham's first directly elected woman mayor

Rokhsana will replace Sir Robin Wales, who was deselected after 16 years in the post. At his last election, Sir Wales had received 61 percent of the votes.

Published: 05th May 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rokhsana Fiaz, woman mayor of the London borough of Newham. (Image Courtesy Twitter)

By ANI

LONDON: A British Pakistani, Rokhsana Fiaz, has found a place in history books for becoming the first directly-elected woman mayor of the London borough of Newham.

Rokhsana will replace Sir Robin Wales, who was deselected after 16 years in the post. At his last election, Sir Wales had received 61 percent of the votes.

"Wow. It's mind-blowing. It says to me two things about Newham - one, the amount of trust and hope they have in the Labour Party, and the fact that we have been accelerating over the last couple of years since Jeremy Corbyn's leadership," Geo TV quoted Rokhsana, as saying.

"The fact that I am the first directly elected ethnic minority mayor is significant. It's also significant that I am the first directly elected woman of colour in the whole of the country. It shows to young people that if you work hard and play smart, play by the rules then you can go to the top," she added.

According to the reports, the newly-elected mayor, after her victory, mentioned that the council would "not only look very different but will be different with more transparency, accountability and residents involved in decision making."

Fiaz was one of four Labour mayoral candidates to come out on top in London boroughs.

Nearly 500 British-Pakistanis contested for the UK local government elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rokhsana Fiaz Newham woman mayor London

Comments

More from this section

Pakistan Army Chief confirms death sentences for 11 'hardcore terrorists'

Ex-Pakistani Army officer denies Imran Khan's claim of helping former PM Nawaz Sharif

Tens of thousands march for Scottish independence 

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats